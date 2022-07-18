Small-cap real estate stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- Stock market today: Small-cap realty stock opened at par and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹70.20 on NSE
Stock market today: Small-cap realty stock Emami Realty today hit its 52-week high of ₹70.20 apiece levels. Emami Realty share price today opened at par with its Friday close on NSE and soon attracted bulls' attraction and hit intraday high of ₹70.20 per share levels and created a new 52-week high. Buoyed by the response given by the markets on first session of the week, company management said that market is recognizing its efforts that aims to reduce its debt in coming times. They have recently announced to increase their sales in FY23 by near 50 per cent as demand in the sector post-Covid is gaining momentum and new projects worth around ₹1,000 crore is ready for launch in FY2022-23.