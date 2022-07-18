Small-cap real estate stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?

Speaking on the rise in Emami Realty shares to a new 52-week high, Nitesh Kumar, MD & CEO at Emami Realty said, "Compared to near ₹500 crore sales achieved in the financial year ended this March, we expect a top line of ₹750 crore from standalone operations in the current fiscal. During the fiscal year, projects, including joint ventures, generated ₹1,180 crore in revenue. A combined revenue of ₹950 crore was generated in FY22, an increase of 85 per cent compared to FY21. In addition, the company plans to launch new projects worth ₹1,000 crore in the current financial year. Our plan is to monetize its old land banks by launching new projects and delivering existing ones has also been taken warmly by our investors." he said that most of these moves and targets primarily to reduce company's debt.