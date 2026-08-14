Small-cap retail stock jumps 4% from today's low. Details here

Small-cap retail stock Patel Retail gained about 4% from its day's low on Friday, 14 August. Its strong Q1 FY27 results reported on 12 August continued to support the small-cap stock. Patel Retail share price today opened at ₹214.70 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹220.65 and an intraday low of ₹213.05 per share.

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Patel Retail, which operates the Patel's R Mart supermarket chain across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), reported a 69.7% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹309.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹182.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 37.57% YoY to ₹9.52 crore, from ₹6.92 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA increased 23.9% to ₹19.67 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) grew 38.3% to ₹12.82 crore.

Patel retail expands store network The company continued to expand its retail footprint during the quarter, opening its 51st Patel's R Mart store in Rasayani, Raigad, followed by its 52nd store in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi. With another outlet added in July, the company's retail network has now expanded to 53 stores.

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Patel Retail also continued to strengthen its private-label portfolio, including Patel Essential, which offers household and personal hygiene products.

Patel Retail Q1 FY27 outlook Dhanji Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Retail, said the company remains focused on expanding its retail network, improving capacity utilisation and automation, and scaling its private-label brands, including Patel Fresh, Indian Chaska and Patel Essential.

The company also plans to expand the distribution network of Indian Chaska, explore additional export opportunities and focus on working capital efficiency and debt reduction.

Patel said the company's expanding retail footprint, integrated food-processing capabilities and growing portfolio of in-house brands provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

Patel Retail share price performance According to BSE data, Patel Retail share price has declined 0.43% over the past week and 2.58% in the last two weeks. The stock is down 1.91% over one month but has delivered positive returns over the longer term, gaining 8.34% in three months, 14.38% in six months and 10.85% year-to-date (YTD).

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Company details Patel Retail is a value-focused retail and integrated food-processing company headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai, with a growing presence across the MMR region.

The company operates 53 Patel’s R Mart stores and offers products through its in-house brands, including Indian Chaska, Patel Fresh and Patel Essential. Its integrated food-processing capabilities support quality, cost efficiency and supply reliability.

The company continued to expand its retail network, strengthen private labels, improve processing capacity and automation, explore exports, and focus on working capital efficiency and debt reduction.

The company’s successful IPO in August 2025 was followed by its listing on the BSE and NSE on 26 August 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.