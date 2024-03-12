Smallcap segment can suffer more; time to avoid the sector? Experts weigh in
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is now 10 per cent down from its all-time high of 16,691.60 which it hit on February 8, 2024.
The relentless rise of the smallcap segment seems to have halted as the segment has been witnessing remarkable profit booking in the recent past following an eye-popping rally in the last one year. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index is down nearly 6 per cent since February this year while the benchmark Nifty 50 is up nearly 3 per cent. Nifty Midcap 100 index is down about a per cent for this period.
