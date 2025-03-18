Small-cap SME stock jumps over 7% after THIS business expansion update

Cellecor Gadgets share price jumped over 7% on Tuesday after the company announced the expansion of its presence in South India through partnership with B New Mobiles and Celekt Retail Chains. Cellecor Gadgets shares rallied as much as 7.01% to ₹56.45 apiece on the NSE.

The consumer electronics brands Cellecor Gadgets announced a partnership with two of South India’s retail chains — B New Mobiles and Celekt - which will further strengthen Cellecor’s presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, making its range of smart gadgets, electronics, and appliances more accessible to consumers in these key markets.

The company expects this partnership to generate an annual business of ₹50 crore.

B New Mobiles is a well-established retail chain with over 141 stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It offers a broad product portfolio across smartphones, electronics, and appliances, and expert guidance to help customers make informed purchasing decisions, Cellecor Gadgets said in a regulatory filing on March 17.

Meanwhile, Celekt is a rapidly growing retail chain, with 117 stores across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Celekt provides an extensive selection of smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, electronics and accessories, backed by expert service and a robust distribution network, it added.

“Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to deepen its footprint in South India by leveraging the strong retail presence and customer trust that B New Mobiles and Celekt have built over the years. Consumers across these regions will now have greater access to Cellecor’s high-quality, innovative, and customer-centric products,” Cellecor Gadgets said.

Cellecor Gadgets Stock Price Trend Cellecor Gadgets is a small-cap stock listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies. Cellecor Gadgets share price has gained nearly 3% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen 14% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

However, the SME stock, Cellecor Gadgets shares have delivered multibagger returns of 210% in the past one year.

At 2:15 PM, Cellecor Gadgets shares were trading 6.73 % higher at ₹56.30 apiece on the NSE.