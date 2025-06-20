Small-cap SME stock jumps 3% after partnership with Zomato. Do you own?

Cellecor Gadgets share price rose by 3.4% during Friday's trading session following the firm's announcement of its partnership with Zomato. The company noted in an exchange filing that this collaboration is being managed comprehensively by Orbis Nova, the official third-party operations partner for Zomato’s delivery partner app.

From bringing brands on board to overseeing procurement, logistics, and partner accessibility, Orbis Nova is efficiently leading the initiative to guarantee effective last-mile distribution, said the company in an exchange,

As it embarks on its extensive rollout, Cellecor will supply 10,000 units of its top-tier smart devices, which include compact home appliances, to delivery partners who have been integrated into Zomato through the in-app store. Renowned for their long-lasting battery life, intelligent features, and sturdy construction, these products aim to meet the demands of an always-active, industrious gig workforce.

“We’re excited to be part of this meaningful initiative. Delivery partners are the backbone of India’s digital economy, and we are proud to contribute to their empowerment with reliable, Made-in-India technology,” said Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder and MD of Cellecor Gadgets Limited.

The selection of products available to Zomato partners will feature Cellecor's top-selling wearables, mobile accessories, and audio devices, which are recognized for their extended battery life, intelligent features, and robust design, catering to the requirements of a dedicated and constantly engaged workforce.

As per the filing, this effort is in line with Cellecor's larger goal of making smart technology more reachable for everyday people across cities, towns, and all mobile Indians. Additionally, it signifies a new phase in Cellecor's strategy for institutional and B2B growth, concentrating on impactful integrations that drive large-scale change.

Technical Views According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Cellecor Gadgets share price continues to underperform with declining volumes. The stock may remain weak, and any bounce should be used to exit long positions. Immediate support is seen near ₹42, with the 50EMA acting as a key resistance.

On the other side, Bhosale explained that Eternal (formerly Zomato) recently witnessed a range breakout followed by strong momentum. The stock is now retesting the breakout zone near the 200DSMA. Strong support is placed at ₹240–245, while resistance is seen around ₹260, the previous swing high.