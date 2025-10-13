Small-cap specialty retail stock jumps 6% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Small-cap realty stock Bhatia Communication & Retail (India) jumped 6 per cent to ₹29.14 apiece in Monday's trading session despite weak market sentiments on Dalal Street.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹27.50 apiece in the early morning session on October 13, as compared to the previous close of ₹27.55. At 10:30 a.m., the stock reached an intraday high of ₹30.44 on the BSE on Monday.

The small-cap stock has largely remained flat in the near-term amid a volatile market. However, the shares have more than doubled their long-term investors wealth by soaring over 293 per cent in five year.

What's behind the rally? On September 30, the company announced conversion of 50,000 warrants into equity shares, with a face value of ₹1 each, at an issue price of ₹23.75 each.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, September 30, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 50,00,000 warrants into 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 23.75 each (including a premium of Rs. 22.75/- per share), to “Promoter Group and to Identified Non-Promoter person as Public Category”, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 8,90,62,500/- (Rupees Eight Crores Ninety Lakhs Sixty Two Thousand and Five Hundred only) at the rate of Rs. 17.8125/- per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the following allottee pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further informed the exchanges that Ebisu Global Opportunities were the proposed allottee.

“Pursuant to members approval, these warrants were allotted, in terms of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 to Promoter Group and to Identified Non-Promoter Person Public Category, on preferential basis, at an Issue Price of Rs. 23.75/- per warrant on payment of Rs. 5.9375 per warrant, being 25% of the Issue Price, entitling the warrants holders to get their warrants converted into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs. 17.8125/- within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment. Consequent to today's conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,01,52,000/- consisting of 13,01,52,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each,” it added.