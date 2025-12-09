Mint Market
Subscribe

Small-cap stock jumps over 4% despite stock market sell-off

However, the small-cap stock has fallen 10% in the past five trading sessions and over 36.53% in one month. The stock has declined around 7% since its listing in July this year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Dec 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock Adcounty Media India jumps over 4% despite stock market sell-off.
Small-cap stock Adcounty Media India jumps over 4% despite stock market sell-off.

Small-cap stock Adcounty Media surged as much as 4.40% to 126.90 in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced the launch of ‘OPSIS Ads’, which is a mobile-first performance advertising platform.

However, the small-cap stock has fallen 10% in the past five trading sessions and over 36.53% in one month. The stock has declined around 7% since its listing in July this year.

Adcounty Media share price made a bumper debut on the BSE SME today. The stock was listed at 130, which is 52.94% higher than the issue price of 85.

Advertisement
Also Read | Tata Motors stock jumps 3.5% as Ambit Capital initiates coverage with 'buy'

What's behind the surge?

In an exchange filing, Adcounty Media said that the ‘OPSIS Ads’ platform has been developed as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its ad-technology portfolio and expand its presence in global digital advertising markets.

OPSIS Ads is an AI and ML-driven performance advertising platform designed to support mobile user acquisition, campaign optimisation, and monetisation for advertisers and app developers. The platform enables real-time optimisation, intelligent audience targeting, unified cross-platform tracking, and transparent performance reporting.

“The introduction of OPSIS Ads aligns with the Company’s long-term growth strategy in the global adtechnology space and is expected to enhance its digital advertising offerings and international reach,” said Aditya Jangid, Chairman and Managing Director of Adcounty Media India Limited.

Advertisement

According to the filing, the key capabilities of OPSIS Ads are - AI/ML-based real-time campaign optimisation, intelligent audience targeting and mobile-first ad delivery, unified tracking across iOS, android, and Web, advanced analytics with transparent reporting, enterprise-grade fraud detection and brand-safe advertising, and integration with leading Mobile Measurement Partners and retargeting support.

Also Read | Kaynes up 10% after a 30% crash - Brokerages still call it potential multibagger

Founded in 2017, AdCounty Media has quickly become a prominent digital-first AdTech company with operations in eight countries. The company offers a wide range of advertising solutions that utilize automation, Artificial Intelligence, and programmatic advertising. Their services are tailored to support businesses in sectors such as e-commerce, BFSI, gaming, edtech, FMCG, and travel, with an emphasis on user acquisition, brand growth, and lead generation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
Smallcap StocksAdcounty Media IndiaIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock jumps over 4% despite stock market sell-off
Read Next Story