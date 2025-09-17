Subscribe

Small-cap stock jumps 5% on ₹330 crore order win from Maharatna PSU IOCL

Agarwal Industrial share price have gained momentum in near-term by giving 11 per cent returns in a month. However, the scrip has descended over six per cent in six days and 21 per cent in last one year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Sep 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Small-cap stock Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose as much as 5 per cent to 949.95 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company informed that it has secured a tender from Indian Oil Corporation.

Agarwal Industrial share price have gained momentum in near-term by giving 11 per cent returns in a month. However, the scrip has descended over six per cent in six days and 21 per cent in last one year. The small-cap stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by giving 830 per cent returns in five years.

Agarwal Industries new order details

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company announced that it has won a tender to supply Bulk Bitumen (VG-30 and VG-40 grades) to Kakinada locations.

The confirmed order includes roughly 60,500 MT spread across 11 parcels, with an additional optional quantity of around 33,000 MT in six parcels.

In total, the awarded volume amounts to about 93,500 MT. At prevailing market rates, the firm orders are valued at nearly 213.56 crore, while the optional portion is estimated at around 116.50 crore.

The combined estimated value of the tender stands at approximately 330.05 crore.

In a statement, Agarwal Industrial Corporation highlighted that this milestone reinforces its expanding role and dependability in the bitumen supply chain, while also deepening its long-standing partnership with IOCL.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation is mainly engaged in the production of bitumen and related products, along with the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bituminous materials. Additionally, through its UAE-based subsidiary, the company has ventured into ship operations and chartering.

For Q1 FY26, the company reported a 66.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 13.03 crore, accompanied by a 16.12 per cent drop in revenue to 593.61 crore compared with Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
