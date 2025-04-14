Small-cap stock bags ₹397 crore order from Godrej Properties

Ahluwalia Contracts shares will be on focus on Tuesday, April 15, following the announcement of a new order from Godrej Properties Ltd. The stock markets is shut today Monday, April 14, in observance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ahluwalia Contracts reported in an exchange filing that it has secured a contract for core and shell construction of sub and super structures for all towers (T1, T2, T3, and T4), as well as the NTA, club and retail areas, boundary wall, rainwater harvesting, waterproofing, and LPS works at the Godrej Riverine project located in Sector-44, Noida.

The contract, valued at ₹396.5 crore, excluding GST, must be completed within the next 25 months, as stated by the company. There is no ownership by promoters or any affiliated group company in this contract award.

According to reports, Ahluwalia Contracts focuses on engineering and contract construction, providing advanced infrastructure and building projects for clients across India. Moreover, the company has expertise in handling residential, commercial, power plants, hospitals, hotels, IT parks, Metro stations, and depots for both government and private clients.

As per the company's exchange filing, in Q3 FY25, the turnover reached ₹951.95 crores, and the PAT stood at ₹49.39 crores, compared to a turnover of ₹1,026.47 crores and a PAT of ₹70.66 crores in Q3 FY24.

The company has experienced a decline of 7.26% in turnover and 30.10% in PAT during Q3 FY25 relative to the same quarter in FY24. The EPS for the company in Q3 FY25 is ₹7.37, compared to ₹10.55 in Q3 FY24.

Ahluwalia Contracts share price Ahluwalia Contracts share price closed 4.30% higher at ₹861.40 apiece on the BSE on Friday's session. Ahluwalia Contracts share price declined by 19.24% and lagged behind its sector by 20.51% over the last year.