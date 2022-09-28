Small-cap stock announces 1:1 bonus share issue. Details here

Bonus shares 2022: Board of directors of the small-cap company in its meeting held on 27th September 2022 considered and approved 1 bonus share for each equity share
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of the small-cap company GPT Infraprojects Ltd in its meeting held on 27th September 2022 has considered and approved bonus shares. The company board has approved bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which means one bonus share for each shares of the company held by its shareholders. It has informed exchanges about the bonus share approval citing record date for bonus shares will be informed later.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of the small-cap company GPT Infraprojects Ltd in its meeting held on 27th September 2022 has considered and approved bonus shares. The company board has approved bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which means one bonus share for each shares of the company held by its shareholders. It has informed exchanges about the bonus share approval citing record date for bonus shares will be informed later.
Informing stock market exchanges about the bonus shares, GPT Infraprojects Ltd said, "This is to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today. i.e. 27th September, 2022 has approved the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be fixed by the Board, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot."
Informing stock market exchanges about the bonus shares, GPT Infraprojects Ltd said, "This is to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today. i.e. 27th September, 2022 has approved the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be fixed by the Board, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot."
During 1:1 bonus share issuance, the small-cap company clarified that it will be issuing 2,90,86,000 or 2.90 crore equity shares having a face value of ₹10 per equity share. The company board also made it clear that bonus shares issuance is available in the share premium account.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During 1:1 bonus share issuance, the small-cap company clarified that it will be issuing 2,90,86,000 or 2.90 crore equity shares having a face value of ₹10 per equity share. The company board also made it clear that bonus shares issuance is available in the share premium account.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On estimated date by which these bonus shares would be credited or dispatched to the beneficiary shareholders, GPT Infraprojects clarified that the bonus shares shall be credited within two months from the date of board approval i.e. 27th November 2022.
On estimated date by which these bonus shares would be credited or dispatched to the beneficiary shareholders, GPT Infraprojects clarified that the bonus shares shall be credited within two months from the date of board approval i.e. 27th November 2022.
Current market capital of the GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹331 crore and its trade volume on NSE is more than 65,000 whereas its trade volume on BSE is around 5,000. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹138.10 apiece whereas its 52-week low on NSE is ₹67.50 per share. Earnings per share or EPS of the small-cap stock is 9.25 whereas its book value per share is 88.55. The small-cap stock is currently available at a PE multiple of 12.29, which is below the sector PE of 15.12.
Current market capital of the GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹331 crore and its trade volume on NSE is more than 65,000 whereas its trade volume on BSE is around 5,000. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹138.10 apiece whereas its 52-week low on NSE is ₹67.50 per share. Earnings per share or EPS of the small-cap stock is 9.25 whereas its book value per share is 88.55. The small-cap stock is currently available at a PE multiple of 12.29, which is below the sector PE of 15.12.