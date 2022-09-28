Small-cap stock announces 1:1 bonus share issue. Details here

Current market capital of the GPT Infraprojects Ltd is ₹331 crore and its trade volume on NSE is more than 65,000 whereas its trade volume on BSE is around 5,000. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹138.10 apiece whereas its 52-week low on NSE is ₹67.50 per share. Earnings per share or EPS of the small-cap stock is 9.25 whereas its book value per share is 88.55. The small-cap stock is currently available at a PE multiple of 12.29, which is below the sector PE of 15.12.