Small-cap stock announces 1:2 bonus share. Details here2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:27 PM IST
Small-cap stock Alphalogic Techsys has announced bonus shares for its shareholders. The board of directors of the company has recommended and approved one bonus share for every two equity shares of the company. Record date for payment of bonus shares is yet to be finalised. The small-cap company informed Indian exchanges that the cut-off date for bonus share issue will be decided and informed in due course.