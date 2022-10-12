Small-cap stock announces record date for stock split. Details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:16 AM IST
- Small-cap company has fixed 20th October 2022 as record date for stock split
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of TPL Plastech Limited has fixed record date for stock split. The small-cap company board has announced 20th October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The company has already approved and declared stock split in 1:5 ratio that means one equity share of face value ₹10 will be subdivided into five shares of face value ₹2 per equity share.