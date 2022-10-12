Stock split 2022: The board of directors of TPL Plastech Limited has fixed record date for stock split. The small-cap company board has announced 20th October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The company has already approved and declared stock split in 1:5 ratio that means one equity share of face value ₹10 will be subdivided into five shares of face value ₹2 per equity share.

TPL Plastech stock split

As per the information available on BSE notice, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TPL Plastech Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares on 20/10/2022." the BSE notice further informs that the stock split will be done on ex-date basis that means the stock will trade ex-split on 19th October 2022.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges in regard to stock split record date, the small-cap company said, "In terms of Regulation 42 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, October 20, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, in the share capital of the Company as approved by the shareholders at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 28, 2022."

TPL Plastech shares have a current market capital of ₹329 crore and its current trade volume after near 45 minutes of market opening is around 32,000. The earnings per share (EPS) of this small-cap stock is 8.70 whereas its dividend yield is 0.95. This small-cap stocks 52-week high is ₹217 on NSE whereas its 52-week low is ₹109 apiece. Its book value per share is 58.99. The small-cap stock is standing at a PE multiple of 24.27 whereas sector PE is 28.46.

