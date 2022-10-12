Small-cap stock announces record date for stock split. Details here

Informing Indian stock market exchanges in regard to stock split record date, the small-cap company said, "In terms of Regulation 42 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, October 20, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, in the share capital of the Company as approved by the shareholders at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 28, 2022."