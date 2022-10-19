Small-cap stock announces record date for stock split in 5:1 ratio. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 08:47 AM IST
- Small-cap stock has fixed stock split record date on 1st November 2022
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of TD Power Systems Ltd has announced record date for stock sub-division on 1st November 2022. The board of directors has already approved stock split in the ratio of 5:1, which means one equity share with a face value ₹10 each would split into 5 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The stock split has been announced on ex-date basis that means the small-cap stock will trade ex-split on 31st October 2022.