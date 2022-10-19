Stock split 2022: The board of directors of TD Power Systems Ltd has announced record date for stock sub-division on 1st November 2022. The board of directors has already approved stock split in the ratio of 5:1, which means one equity share with a face value ₹10 each would split into 5 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The stock split has been announced on ex-date basis that means the small-cap stock will trade ex-split on 31st October 2022.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges in regard to record date for stock split, the small-cap company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Company has fixed Record Date as mentioned below (Tuesday, November 1, 2022) in the table for the purpose of sub-division/split of one equity share having face value of Rs.10/- each into five equity shares having face value of Rs.2/- each, as approved by the shareholders at their meeting held on 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2022."

The small-cap company is one of the dividend paying stocks as well. The small-cap company traded ex-dividend last month for the payment final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 of ₹3.50 per equity share. The company has given final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share in the financial year 2020-21 and ₹0.75 per share final dividend in FY2019-20. It traded ex-dividend in February 2020 for the interim dividend payment of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2019-20.

TD Power Systems share price history

This small-cap stock has given stellar return in last six months and has been under profit-booking pressure for last one month. In last six months, it has surged from ₹353 to ₹601 on NSE, delivering to the tune of 70 per cent to its shareholders. In YTD time, it has delivered 40 per cent return to its shareholders.

The stock ended on Tuesday with a market cap of ₹1880 crore. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹684.80 per share whereas its 52-week low is ₹298.25 apiece. The stock is currently available at a PE multiple of 22.83 while its dividend yield is 0.58 per cent.