Small-cap stock announces stock split in 2:1 ratio. Details here
The board of directors of small-cap company Dev IT has recommended stock split,, which is subject to approval by shareholders and members at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company board has recommended stock split in 2:1 ratio. If approved by the AGM, face value of Dev IT shares would change from existing ₹10 per equity share to ₹5 per equity share.