Small-cap stock announces stock split in 2:1 ratio. Details here

Dev IT informed about stock split recommendation in its exchange communication citing, "With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Dev Information Technology Limited (the “Company") in its Meeting held on Tuesday, 07th June, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company, inter alia, discussed and approved sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The notice and date, time and venue of General meeting for the approval of shareholders for such resolution shall be decided by the Board in the ensuing meeting and will be intimated to the exchanges in due course of time."