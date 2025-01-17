Small Cap Stock: Ashapura Minechem Limited on Friday, January 17, announced that its overseas subsidiary has entered into a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Railway, a Fortune 500 company, to jointly develop a Fako bauxite deposit project in Guinea in West Africa.

“We wish to inform you that the company’s overseas subsidiary has entered into a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Railway, a global Fortune 500 company, to jointly develop its Fako bauxite deposit in the Kindia region of Guinea,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Ashapura Minechem-China Railway Deal According to the details of the deal, China Railway will be responsible for the production of bauxite and provide logistical solutions, while Ashapura will be responsible for the sales and marketing department.

Ashapura will also be responsible for providing technical support, including quality assurance, according to the BSE filing.

The company aims to transform one of Guinea's most underdeveloped regions by creating job opportunities along with increasing production capabilities to drive growth.

Ashapura Minechem share price Ashapura Minechem Ltd shares gained 9.99 per cent to close at ₹519.65 in Friday's trading session, compared to ₹472.45 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the details of the deal after stock market operating hours on Friday.

According to BSE data, its shares hit a 52-week high of ₹519.65 on January 17 after trading 10 per cent above the price band. The stock witnessed its 52-week low of ₹199.95 on December 29, 2024.

Ashapura Minechem shares offered a 1,403.91 per cent return in the last five years. As of January 17, the company's market capitalisation stands at ₹4,964.01 crore.