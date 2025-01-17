Small-cap stock: Ashapura Minechem signs MoU with China Railway; shares at 52-week high; should you buy?

Ashapura Minechem's shares are likely to be in focus in the upcoming week as the company's overseas subsidiary signed a long-term MoU with China Railway, a Fortune 500 firm. Its shares closed higher in Friday's trading session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated17 Jan 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Ashapura Minechem shares hit their 52-week high on January 17.

Small Cap Stock: Ashapura Minechem Limited on Friday, January 17, announced that its overseas subsidiary has entered into a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Railway, a Fortune 500 company, to jointly develop a Fako bauxite deposit project in Guinea in West Africa.

Also Read | Ashapura Logistics lists at ₹185, premium of 29% to IPO price

“We wish to inform you that the company’s overseas subsidiary has entered into a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Railway, a global Fortune 500 company, to jointly develop its Fako bauxite deposit in the Kindia region of Guinea,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Ashapura Minechem-China Railway Deal

According to the details of the deal, China Railway will be responsible for the production of bauxite and provide logistical solutions, while Ashapura will be responsible for the sales and marketing department.

Ashapura will also be responsible for providing technical support, including quality assurance, according to the BSE filing. 

Also Read | Why did Indian stock market fall today? Explained with five crucial reasons

“In terms of MOU, China Railway will be responsible for production of Bauxite and provide logistic solution while Ashapura will be totally responsible for sales and marketing and providing technical support including quality assurance for the project,” said the company.

Advertisement

The company aims to transform one of Guinea's most underdeveloped regions by creating job opportunities along with increasing production capabilities to drive growth.

“The abovementioned project may set to transform one of Guinea's most underdeveloped regions by creating job opportunities. It will also boost the company’s production capacity while driving economic growth and improving the lives of local communities in the Fako region,” it said.

Also Read | Citi initiates coverage on Aadhar Housing Finance with ’buy’, sees 42% upside

Ashapura Minechem share price

Ashapura Minechem Ltd shares gained 9.99 per cent to close at 519.65 in Friday's trading session, compared to 472.45 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the details of the deal after stock market operating hours on Friday.

Advertisement

According to BSE data, its shares hit a 52-week high of 519.65 on January 17 after trading 10 per cent above the price band. The stock witnessed its 52-week low of 199.95 on December 29, 2024.

Ashapura Minechem shares offered a 1,403.91 per cent return in the last five years. As of January 17, the company's market capitalisation stands at 4,964.01 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock: Ashapura Minechem signs MoU with China Railway; shares at 52-week high; should you buy?
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 10:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts