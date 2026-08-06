Small-cap stock jumps 3% following Indian stock market rebound

Small-cap stock: Ashika Global Securities share price rallied as much as 2.84% on NSE in Thursday's trading session following rebound in the Indian stock market.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹468.50 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹461.30 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened slightly higher on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and buying interest in Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex advanced 201.43 points to 78,782.43 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 16.35 points to trade at 24,641.

Ashika Global Securities Q1 results 2026 In an exchange filing on 3 August, the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2026, delivering its highest-ever quarterly performance.

Also Read | Paytm shares rise despite Mauritius-based FII booking partial profit in company

The company posted record-high revenue and profits, supported by strong performance across its diversified businesses, prudent risk management, and a continued emphasis on operational efficiency. The solid financial performance reflects the strength of the group's integrated financial services platform and reinforces its focus on delivering sustainable long-term growth.

Advertisement

The company reported a strong financial performance for the quarter, with total income rising 44.45% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹172.14 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) also witnessed robust growth, increasing 47.44% YoY to ₹129.73 crore, reflecting healthy operational performance and improved profitability during the period.

Additionally, the board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to approvals from shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other applicable statutory bodies, wherever required.

"We are delighted to report our strongest-ever quarterly performance on both a standalone and consolidated basis. These results reflect the resilience of our diversified business model, disciplined execution, and the unwavering trust of our clients and stakeholders. We remain committed to leveraging emerging opportunities in India's financial markets while maintaining the highest standards of governance, risk management, and customer service.

Advertisement

The record performance reflects healthy growth across the Group's businesses, supported by favourable market conditions, prudent capital deployment, and continued investments in technology and operational capabilities. The Company remains focused on strengthening its market position while creating sustainable value for its clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders," said Chirag Jain, CEO at Ashika Global Securities.

Ashika Global Securities is well placed to maintain its growth trajectory and leverage the expanding opportunities in India's financial services sector, supported by its strong balance sheet, seasoned management team, and diversified financial services platform.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.