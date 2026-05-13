Small-cap stock Bajel Projects to be in focus on Thursday as company secures multiple EPC orders

Bajel Projects, a small-cap EPC player in the power transmission infrastructure segment, is likely to attract investor interest on Thursday, 14 May, after the company secured two fresh orders from Power Grid Corporation of India.

In separate regulatory filings, the company said the orders were awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India on behalf of its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), namely NES Pune East New Transmission Limited and Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission Limited.

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The first order relates to Substation Contract SS137T for the construction of a 765kV new AIS substation at Pune East, along with bay extension works at Karjat Substation and Lonikand-II Substation. The second order pertains to Transmission Line Package TL-01 for the construction of a 400kV Bellary-Davanagere Quad double-circuit transmission line.

Both projects have been awarded under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) segment and are classified as domestic contracts. The execution timeline for both orders is 21 months from the date of issuance of the Notification of Award.

The company added that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entities, and the transactions do not fall under related-party transactions.

It further stated that the order value for each project is estimated to be between ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore.

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This marks another major order win for the company after it secured ultra-mega EPC transmission line orders from international clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in late April.

That order involved the construction of two contiguous sections of 500kV overhead transmission lines and was valued at around ₹400 crore.

Shares rebound 38% in April The company’s shares witnessed renewed selling pressure in May, declining 10% so far amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock had rebounded 38% in April, offering much-needed relief to shareholders after ending six out of the last eight months in the red.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 36% in 2025, following a multibagger gain of nearly 100% in 2024. In the current year so far, the stock is marginally down by 2%.

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Bajel Projects is a leading player in the power infrastructure business, with a strong presence across the power transmission and power distribution sectors.

The company was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under its EPC segment and continues to operate with the same legacy, values, and operational expertise built over the last two decades under Bajaj Electricals.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.