Small-cap stock Bansal Wire Industries rallies over 7% on highest-ever sales volume in Q3FY26

Bansal Wire Industries' share price rises 7.3% to 327.75 after reporting record sales of 121,702 MT in Q3FY26.  The company’s shares have remained under pressure since August 2025, falling 20.6% since then.

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Jan 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Shares of Bansal Wire Industries, one of the leading steel wire manufacturing companies by volume in Asia, jumped sharply by 7.3% to the day's high of 327.75 apiece in Friday's trading session, January 02, following the business update for the December quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

The company, in its regulatory filing on Thursday, said it has registered the highest-ever sales volume of 121,702 metric tons (MT) in Q3FY26, compared to the previous high of 114,60 metric tons in Q2FY26.

For the nine months ended December 31, the company's sales came in at 340,411 MT, as compared to 246,888 MT in the nine months ended FY25. It closed FY25 with a sales volume of 344,710 MT, as per Thursday's filing.

In the September quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported a 27.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to 1,055 crore, with EBITDA rising 19.8% YoY to 81.5 crore. The net profit, however, fell marginally by 4.3% YoY to 38.3 crore.

In its Q2 earnings filing, the company said that with strong cash flows and favourable market fundamentals, it is confident this momentum will continue, delivering sustained value into Q3FY26 and beyond.

Besides, the company during the September quarter significantly bolstered its specialty wire portfolio with the launch of Induction Hardened and Tempered (IHT) Wire, adding 9,000 tones of new capacity. This high-performance product targets the automotive sector, primarily for manufacturing suspension and valve springs.

Bansal Wire Industries share price trend

The company’s shares have remained under pressure since August 2025, falling 20.6% since then. The shares debuted on the Indian stock market in July 2024, listing at a 37% premium of 350 apiece over the IPO price of 256 apiece.

Though the company maintained its listing momentum in the subsequent months, reaching an all-time high of 502.20 in December 2024, the rally soon faded, and the sell-off deepened afterward, causing the stock to trade 37.5% lower from that level.

In terms of yearly performance, it finished CY25 with a negative return of 31.6%.

The company is the largest stainless steel wire manufacturing company and the second-largest steel wire manufacturing company by volume.

