Small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap stock: Basilic Fly Studio share price will be in focus of the stock market investor on Monday, 15 September 2025, after the company announced that it has successfully raised ₹85 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The filing data also showed that Basilic Fly Studio allocated 20,25,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece at an issue price of ₹419.72 per share.

“This includes a discount of ₹22.09, i.e., 5.00% of the floor price, as determined by SEBI regulations. The QIP was fully subscribed, reflecting the high demand and investor confidence in Basilic Fly Studio Limited,” the company disclosed in a press release.

The company disclosed that the funds raised from the QIP round will be used to fund inorganic growth opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic investments, and joint ventures. They also plan to use the funds to enhance and expand technology.

HDFC Bank, North Star Opportunities Fund, Finavenue Capital Trust, Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund, Golden Equity, Nine Alps Trust, and Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited were among other investors who participated in the QIP issue.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the public issue.

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Trend Basilic Fly Studio shares closed 4.99% lower at ₹449.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹473.60 at the previous market close. The company announced the QIP update on 12 September 2025.

Shares of the media and entertainment company have given stock market investors more than 10.7% returns on their investment in the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) terms, Finology data shows.

Basilic Fly Studio shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹607.80 on 11 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹223.15 on 19 February 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,045.68 crore as of the stock market session on Friday, 12 September 2025.

