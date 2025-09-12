Subscribe

Small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap stock: Media and entertainment company, Basilic Fly Studio, shares will be in focus on Monday after the company raised 85 crore through a QIP route. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 Sep 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Flexi cap mutual funds are the ones which offer the flexibility of investing across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small cap
Flexi cap mutual funds are the ones which offer the flexibility of investing across market capitalisation i.e., large cap, mid cap and small cap

Small-cap stock: Basilic Fly Studio share price will be in focus of the stock market investor on Monday, 15 September 2025, after the company announced that it has successfully raised 85 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Advertisement

The filing data also showed that Basilic Fly Studio allocated 20,25,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 apiece at an issue price of 419.72 per share.

Also Read | Urban Company IPO booked 103.63 times on Day 3; Check GMP, other details

“This includes a discount of 22.09, i.e., 5.00% of the floor price, as determined by SEBI regulations. The QIP was fully subscribed, reflecting the high demand and investor confidence in Basilic Fly Studio Limited,” the company disclosed in a press release.

The company disclosed that the funds raised from the QIP round will be used to fund inorganic growth opportunities, including acquisitions, strategic investments, and joint ventures. They also plan to use the funds to enhance and expand technology.

Also Read | Shringar House of Mangalsutra raises ₹120.18 crore from anchor investors

HDFC Bank, North Star Opportunities Fund, Finavenue Capital Trust, Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund, Golden Equity, Nine Alps Trust, and Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited were among other investors who participated in the QIP issue.

Advertisement

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the public issue.

Basilic Fly Studio Share Price Trend

Basilic Fly Studio shares closed 4.99% lower at 449.95 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 473.60 at the previous market close. The company announced the QIP update on 12 September 2025.

Also Read | Sebi unveils sweeping reforms to galvanize capital markets

Shares of the media and entertainment company have given stock market investors more than 10.7% returns on their investment in the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) terms, Finology data shows.

Basilic Fly Studio shares hit their 52-week high level at 607.80 on 11 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 223.15 on 19 February 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

Advertisement

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 1,045.68 crore as of the stock market session on Friday, 12 September 2025.

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Basilic Fly StudioMarket CapitalisationStock MarketSmall Cap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks