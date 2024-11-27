Small-cap stock below ₹100 on cusp of breakout adding 4% intraday rise; Should you buy?

Small-cap stock bags 60 lakh litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) order on November 26; Shares surged nearly 4 per cent on intraday today. Should you buy? 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Small-cap stock looks positive on the technical chart and is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59.
Small-cap stock looks positive on the technical chart and is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at ₹58 to ₹59.

Small cap stock: BCL Industries witnessed strong propulsion today after the release of an order book update on Wednesday, November 27, fueling the stock to gain nearly 4 per cent.

BCL Industries disclosed that the company had received the acceptance letter on November 26 for a tender offer floated by Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Ltd asking to supply 60 lakh litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) in six months, as per the BSE filing on Wednesday. 

As per the contract offer, BCL has to supply 60 litres of ENA from its distillery in Bhatinda, Punjab, over six months, with the buyer having an exercisable option of asking for an additional 50 per cent supply. 

BCL Industries Ltd shares closed 3.21 per cent higher at 55.70 after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 53.97 at the previous market close. The company filed the order book development with the stock exchanges during market operating hours.

“The stock is looking positive on the technical chart and on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at 58 to 59. On breaking above this, the small-cap stock may touch 69 and 85 in the medium to long term,” said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Of research at Hensex Securities.  

Yearly chart of BCL Industries

“Short-term investors can hold the stock for 69 target and fresh investors can also buy the stock keeping stop loss below Rs51.50,” said Ojha.

BCL Industries' net profit

BCL Industries announced a 52 per cent rise in net profits to 29.86 crore for the July to September quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 19.66 crore in the same quarter the previous year, as per the consolidated financial statements.

“BCL Industries has delivered positive Q2FY25 results. Company's EPS and sales have registered a decent growth that has worked as trend reversal for the small-cap stock. Today's rally in the stock is because of the fresh alcohol supply order. So the stock is expected to continue attracting fresh buying in short to medium term,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities. 

On the revenue front, the company's revenue from its core operations rose 55 per cent in the second quarter to 746.12 crore, compared to 480.70 crore in the same period the previous year. BCL Industries' core businesses, Oil and Vanaspati and Distilling, shined in the July to September quarter results. 

According to the exchange filing on Wednesday, the company also disclosed that it is set to fulfil approximately 80 lakh litres of the ENA order to Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills Ltd by November 30. According to the BSE filing, the company received the order on February 2, 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
