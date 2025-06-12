Small-cap stock edges higher despite weak stock market bias; here's why

Small-cap stock BCL Industries share price edged higher on Thursday despite weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock opened at ₹44.44 apiece on NSE, saw a 1.64 per cent decline during early trading hours. However, BCL Industries shares climbed less than a per cent to ₹44.14.

The small-cap stock rallied after the board approved the acquisition of stakes of Pioneer Industries Private. According to the exchange filing, the company has purchased 69,70,000 equity shares at ₹44.18 per share aggregating to ₹30.8 crore.

“ We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 11th day of June, 2025, has approved the acquisition, by way of transfer from existing shareholders, of 69,70,000 equity shares of M/s. Pioneer Industries Private Limited,” the company said in the filing.

BCL Industries currently owns a 4.36 per cent stake in Pioneer Industries, which will rise to 19.57 per cent following the acquisition.

“ The Company (BCL) currently holds 4.36% of share capital of Pioneer and consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, BCL’s shareholding will be increased to 19.57% of share capital of Pioneer. Both the Companies are within the same Industry and this acquisition will result into synergies for both companies by way of cost controls, industry know how and market insights,” the company added.

BCL Industries Q4 results 2025 For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company has recommended an equity dividend of 26 paise per share on a face value of ₹1 each. This proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting.

BCL Industries Limited reported a strong year-on-year performance in Q4 FY25, with total revenue increasing by 21.3 per cent to ₹747 crore, up from ₹616 crore in Q4 FY24. This growth was mainly driven by a 21.1 per cent rise in operational revenue, highlighting continued momentum in the company’s distillery segment.

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 jumps 10% despite selling pressure in Indian stock market

Despite EBITDA remaining stable at ₹52 crore, elevated costs and higher overall expenses led to a decline in the EBITDA margin from 8.5 per cent to 7.0 per cent. Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) rose by 16.4 per cent to ₹28 crore, compared to ₹24 crore in the same quarter last year, even as the PAT margin dipped slightly to 3.7 per cent.