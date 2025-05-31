Small-cap stock below 100: Pharma stock in focus after Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Small-cap stock below 100: Sigachi Industries Ltd announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Saturday, May 31, reporting a net profit of ₹697.78 lakh compared to ₹1,172.93 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad-based BSE Smallcap company said that its reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.67 crore in Q4, up nearly 7 per cent on YoY basis. The company had earned a net profit of ₹15.17 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.