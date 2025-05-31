Small-cap stock below 100: Pharma stock in focus after Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Subscribe

Small-cap stock below 100: Pharma stock Sigachi Industries in focus after Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Published31 May 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Small-cap stock below 100: Sigachi Industries Ltd announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Saturday, May 31, reporting a net profit of 697.78 lakh compared to 1,172.93 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

The Hyderabad-based BSE Smallcap company said that its reported a consolidated net profit of 22.67 crore in Q4, up nearly 7 per cent on YoY basis. The company had earned a net profit of 15.17 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 23 per cent to 128.2 crore versus 104.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the FY 2024. Its expenses in the reporting quarter increased to 107.7 crore from 94.1 crore in March 2024 quarter.

 
