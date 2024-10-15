Small-cap stock below ₹20: Penny stock hits the upper circuit after receiving an order from Reliance Industries

Small-cap stock below 20: Gujarat Toolroom's share price rose 5% after announcing the completion of a 290 million order and securing a new 310 million contract from Reliance Industries, marking significant progress in their partnership.

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Oct 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Trade Now
Small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20: Penny stock hits the upper circuit after receiving an order from Reliance Industries
Small-cap stock below ₹20: Penny stock hits the upper circuit after receiving an order from Reliance Industries(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock below 20: Gujarat Toolroom share price surged 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of 14.38 on BSE in intraday trade on Tuesday, October 15, after the company announced it completed a previous order and was awarded a new one from Reliance Industries. Shares of the company that deals in plastic products opened at 14.37 on Tuesday against their previous close of 13.70 and rose 4.96 per cent to the level of 14.38.

In an exchange filing on October 15, Gujarat Toolroom said, “...successfully completed an order worth 290 million for the construction supplies to Reliance Industries on 14th October 2024. This order was previously secured on 5th March 2024 and marks a critical milestone in our partnership with one of India’s most prominent conglomerates.”

Also Read | Penny stock below ₹2: Standard Capital share price jumps 8%. Details here

"We are also excited to announce that the company has been awarded a new order worth 310 million from Reliance Industries for the supply of additional construction materials. This order is expected to be completed within the next two months, further strengthening our ongoing collaboration with Reliance Industries," the company further said.

With these two orders, the company's cumulative order value from Reliance Industries stands at 600 million.

"The continuation of this partnership reinforces the trust Reliance Industries places in Gujarat Toolroom, affirming our position as a dependable provider of construction supplies. We are optimistic about receiving further orders from Reliance Industries and other key clients, which will drive future growth and revenue expansion for the company," said Gujarat Toolroom.

Also Read | Stock to buy: Axis Securities recommends this stock as its pick of the week

The company recently successfully completed a 500 million qualified institutional placement (QIP), issuing 43.48 million equity shares at 11.50 per share. The company intends to utilise the capital raised from the QIP to accelerate its expansion plans, focusing on growth areas like clean energy, mining, and international operations.

Gujarat Toolroom has exposed itself to multiple high-growth sectors.

It has developed a hybrid energy power plant in Gujarat and has plans to integrate solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.

Additionally, the company has acquired gold mines in Zambia to add significant value to its portfolio.

"The increasing global demand for precious metals presents a lucrative opportunity for the company’s mining division. Furthermore, establishing a Dubai subsidiary marks another strategic leap, giving Gujarat Toolroom a foothold in the rapidly growing Middle Eastern and African markets. This subsidiary will focus on expanding the company’s presence in the mining and construction sectors, where demand is robust and growing," the company said.

Also Read | Why investors should still avoid Chinese stocks

Gujarat Toolroom share price trend

The small-cap stock has seen solid gains this month so far, surging as much as 20 per cent after a 15 per cent decline in September. It hit its 52-week high of 45.97 on March 11 this year but witnessed significant profit booking thereafter. The stock plumbed its 52-week low of 10.75 on August 14 this year.

Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of 59 per cent.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹20: Penny stock hits the upper circuit after receiving an order from Reliance Industries

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.90
12:19 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.4 (-1.52%)

Federal Bank share price

195.95
12:19 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-1.05 (-0.53%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

167.45
12:19 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.05 (1.24%)

Tata Power share price

463.00
12:19 PM | 15 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,009.10
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
10.85 (1.09%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,227.25
12:13 PM | 15 OCT 2024
14.4 (0.23%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.00
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
3 (0.16%)

Infosys share price

1,955.70
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-3 (-0.15%)
More from 52 Week High

Oil India share price

557.40
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-28.7 (-4.9%)

Godrej Industries share price

1,057.05
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-44.35 (-4.03%)

Just Dial share price

1,220.05
12:13 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-40.15 (-3.19%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,375.40
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-43.95 (-3.1%)
More from Top Losers

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

86.74
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
7.71 (9.76%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

889.75
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
64.2 (7.78%)

Sunteck Realty share price

592.20
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
38.1 (6.88%)

TV18 Broadcast share price

45.48
12:14 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.9 (6.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.