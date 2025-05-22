Small-cap stock below ₹20: SBC Exports board approves IPO launch of subsidiary company.

Small-cap stock below ₹20: SBC Exports announced that the board has approved, on May 21, the launch of initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary company Mauji Trip Ltd in the current financial year 2025-26.

The company further informed that the details and terms of issue, size details will be revealed later, on the subject to approval.

“This strategic initiative is aimed at unlocking value for the shareholders, strengthening the capital base of Mauji Trip Limited, and supporting its future growth plans,” the company said in a release on May 21.

Mauji Trip Limited operates in the travel and tourism segment, and the proposed IPO is expected to significantly enhance its brand visibility and provide the financial momentum needed to scale its operations.

The company will begin the process of evaluating and initiating the necessary steps for a proposed public issue of the company during the current financial year. This proposal is subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Financial overview Board of directors also approved company’s Q4 and FY 2024-25 results. For the full year ended March 31, 2025, company earned a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹300.04 crore, which is approximately 43.28% higher than ₹209.40 crore earned in the previous year.

The company had earned a net profit of ₹13.36 crore after tax, which is 41.52% higher than ₹9.44 crore earned in the previous year.

The board also approved re-appointment of Govind Gupta as Managing Director for another term of five years, subject to shareholder approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For Q4 of FY 2024-25 ended March 2025, company achieved a revenue of ₹96.29 crore, which is approximately 38.82% higher than ₹69.36 crore earned in the same period last year. Net profit of the company during Q4FY25 was reported at ₹4.01 crore, which is 21.07% higher than ₹3.31 crore earned in the same period last year.