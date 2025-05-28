Small-cap stock below ₹20 jumps despite selling pressure in Indian stock market. Here's why

Small-cap stock below ₹20 : Sepc Ltd share price jumped as much as 7.28 per cent in Wednesday's session after the company announced that its UAE-based subsidiary bagged a contract order worth ₹75.6 crore.

