Small-cap stock below ₹20 jumps despite selling pressure in Indian stock market. Here's why

Sepc Ltd share price jumped as much as 7.28 per cent in Wednesday's session after the company announced that its UAE-based subsidiary bagged a contract order worth 75.6 crore.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 May 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 Sepc Ltd jumps despite selling pressure in Indian stock market.
Small-cap stock below ₹20 Sepc Ltd jumps despite selling pressure in Indian stock market.(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock below 20: Sepc Ltd share price jumped as much as 7.28 per cent in Wednesday's session after the company announced that its UAE-based subsidiary bagged a contract order worth 75.6 crore.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹20 jumps despite selling pressure in Indian stock market. Here's why
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.