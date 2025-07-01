Small-cap stock below ₹20 hits upper circuit after THIS export order update

Small-cap stock below ₹20: Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals share price surged as much as 5 per cent upper circuit to ₹14.28 in Tuesday's trading session after securing two export sourcing orders worth around ₹85.6 crore ( ₹42.8 crore each).

The small-cap stock has gained over 26.71 per cent in over a month and 29 per cent in six months despite volatile market.

Also Read | IT stock Sahana Systems edges higher despite mixed trends in Indian stock market

Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals new order details Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, a company involved in the production and marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, has announced the signing of two major export-sourcing deals worth approximately ₹85.6 crore with international partners Giant Exim and Ravina International.

Here's what company said in the exchange filing -

Revenue model & financial impact The orders will contribute fee-based revenue, with no inventory or logistics risk to the Company. Commission income will be recognised on dispatch of each lot and is expected to enhance margins in the current quarter.

Pipeline outlook The company is in advanced discussions with additional international buyers for similar export sourcing mandates and expects to conclude further orders worth Rs. 200 Million or more within the ongoing quarter, subject to customary commercial formalities.

Ordinary course & related-party status The above transactions are in the ordinary course of business. They do not constitute related party transactions under SEBI LODR. The Company remains focused on expanding its fee-based export portfolio while maintaining its debt-free capital structure. Further updates, if any, will be communicated in a timely manner.

Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Q4 results 2025 Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals reported a standalone net profit of ₹2.54 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This is a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹0.02 crore in the previous quarter.

The company also saw a substantial increase in sales, reporting ₹21.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter, compared to no sales in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the full year, the company reported a net profit of ₹2.17 crore, reversing a net loss of ₹0.17 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | Mehta Equities' Riyank Arora suggests these stocks to buy in short term

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., established in 1992, is an Indian pharmaceutical company based in New Delhi. It specializes in producing and marketing a range of pharmaceutical formulations, such as tablets, capsules, dry syrups, and other medicinal products across various drug categories.