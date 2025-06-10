Small-cap stock below ₹200 hits 52-week high upper circuit after THIS overseas business update

Small-cap stock below ₹200: Aayush Wellness share price hit 52-week high by surging 2 per cent upper circuit in Tuesday's trading session to ₹154.05 apiece after the board approved the formation of wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore with an initial capital investment of SGD 10,000.

The small-cap stock has gained over 51 per cent in last one month. In last one year, Aayush Wellness stock has given multibagger returns to its investors by ascending over 782 per cent.

Aayush Wellness expansion details In a release dated June 9, the company said that this strategic expansion marks a significant step in the company’s global growth strategy and will serve as a launchpad for its nutraceutical and healthcare products across the rapidly expanding Southeast Asian markets.

“Our new Singapore-based subsidiary will enable us to tap into one of the world’s most dynamic wellness markets, offering greater agility in operations, regulatory efficiency, and direct access to high-growth ASEAN economies. This is a critical step toward building a global wellness brand," Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness said.

The company further said that the expansion would focus on the following areas - Localizing product offerings to align with regulatory and cultural preferences, forging strategic partnerships and e-commerce distribution channels across ASEAN, driving export growth from India while expanding the company’s international brand presence, establishing a regional R&D and innovation hub to adapt to market-specific wellness trends.

“ This development is in line with Aayush Wellness Limited’s broader mission to deliver science-backed, sustainable, and natural healthcare solutions globally. The company aims to use its new presence in Singapore to not only access markets in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, but also to establish a foundation for future global partnerships and innovation,” the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.