Small-cap stock below ₹50 retraces from morning high amid stock market sell-off

Banganga Paper Industries share price is listed only on the BSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of 90.27 on March 28, 2025, and a 52-week low of 38 on November 6, 2025.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Jan 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Banganga Paper shares have proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 449% in the last five years.
Banganga Paper shares have proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 449% in the last five years.(Pixabay)

Small-cap stock below 50: Banganga Paper Industries share price traded in the green in the morning session on Tuesday despite weak stock market sentiments. The small-cap gained nearly 1% in the early morning session, touching an intraday high of 47.39 apiece.

However, the stock soon pared gains and slipped 1.51% to 46.25 as the stock market sell-off gathered pace. It must be noted that there were no fresh fundamental triggers which led to the volatility in the small-cap stock today.

Also Read | Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: ITC Hotels, AU SFB among 44 firms to declare results

Banganga Paper Industries: Recent Developments

In an exchange filing dated 16 January, the company said that shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 14 January approved an increase in authorised share capital, a change in the company’s name, a shift in its registered office, amendments to the object clause, and the appointment of a new auditor.

Increase in authorised share capital

The members approved an increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company from 12,00,00,000 divided into 12,00,00,00 equity shares of Re.1 each toRs 36,00,00,000 divided into 36,00,00,00 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Shifting of the registered office of the company from Maharashtra to Meghalaya

Subject to the approvals of the Central Government and/or any authorities as may be prescribed from time to time, the Registered Office of the company will be shifted from the State of Maharashtra to the State of Meghalaya. The State of Meghalaya comes within the jurisdiction of the Registrar of Companies, North Eastern Region. As a part of the complete arrangement, the registered office of the company will be relocated from Nashik, Maharashtra, to Shillong, Meghalaya.

Change in the name of the company

The name of the Company has been changed from "BANGANGA PAPER INDUSTRIES LIMITED" to "ASGARD ALCOBEV LIMITED". The name clause in the Memorandum of Association is to be substituted as under the name of the company is ASGARD ALCOBEV LIMITED.

Change in the object clause of the company

The member has approved an amendment in the object clause of the company to carry on the business of manufacturing, distilling, brewing, fermenting, bottling, blending, processing, packaging, marketing, trading, importing, exporting, and dealing in all kinds of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Appointed Batliboi & Purohit as an auditor

The members of the company have approved the appointment of BATLIBOI & PUROHIT as an auditor.

Also Read | Sensex crashes 800 points in 2 days— Why is the market down?

Banganga Paper Industries share price trend

The small-cap has remained under pressure in the near-term, falling 8% in the past five sessions and 16% in a month.

Zooming out further, the small-cap stock has remained in the negative territory, shedding 40% in six months and 46% in the last year. However, Banganga Paper shares have proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 449% in the last five years.

Banganga Paper Industries share price is listed only on the BSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of 90.27 on March 28, 2025, and a 52-week low of 38 on November 6, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Smallcap StocksMultibagger StockIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹50 retraces from morning high amid stock market sell-off
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.