Small-cap stock SBC Exports surged up to 8 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, February 4, buoyed by a relief rally in the Indian stock market after US President Donald Trump halted tariffs on Mexico and Canada. SBC Exports share price opened at ₹21.20 against its previous close of ₹20.97 and jumped 8 per cent to the level of ₹22.66. Around 10:50 AM, the small-cap stock was 5.82 per cent up at ₹22.19.

SBC Exports share price trend The small-cap stock snapped its three-day losing streak to rise on Tuesday. It has been under pressure over the last year. As of the previous session close, the stock has declined nearly 22 per cent over the last year. On a monthly scale, the stock has been down since October last year.

SBC Exports share price hit a 52-week high of ₹37.80 on September 16 after a 52-week low of ₹18.39 on March 14 last year.

SBC Exports news On January 24, the company announced its board of directors approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., one equity share for every two equity shares held by the existing equity shareholder of the company.

SBC Exports Q3 results 2025 For the quarter ended December 31, the company reported consolidated revenues of ₹76.13 crore, growing 44.43 per cent YoY.

The net profit grew 24.76 per cent YoY to ₹3.58 crore for Q3FY25.

For nine months ended 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue grew by 48.80 per cent from ₹141.97 crore in 9MFY24 to ₹211.25 crore in 9MFY25. Net Profit increased by 47.87 per cent from ₹9.64 crore in 9MFY24 to ₹14.26 crore in 9MFY25.

