Small-cap stock below ₹10: Circuit to circuit stock hits upper circuit on fifth straight session
Small-cap stock below ₹10 has been hitting upper circuit since 18th January 2024
Small-cap stock below ₹10: Shares of GG Engineering Ltd are one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. This is one of the Indian penny stocks below ₹5 as well. The small-cap stock has been in a bull trend for the last five straight sessions. The circuit-to-circuit stock has been touching a 5 per cent upper circuit for the last five straight sessions, logging over a 20 per cent rise in this time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started