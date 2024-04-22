Small-cap stock below ₹10: FIIs pick up stake in this penny stock during Q4FY24
Small-cap stock below ₹10: As of 31st March 2024, FIIs own 4.45% stake in this penny stock
Small-cap stock below ₹10: Shares of Vikas Lifecare Ltd have remained in base-building mode for nearly three months. Vikas Lifecare share price hit a 52-week high of ₹8 per share on NSE in the last week of January 2024. However, after climbing to this new 52-week high, the small-cap stock under ₹10 has remained under the sell-off heat in the last three months. However, the penny stock was able to attract foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the recently ended March 2024 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Vikas Lifecare Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, FIIs of good repute have picked up a stake in this penny stock. As on 31st March 2024, FIIs hold a 4.35 percent stake in Vikas Lifecare. The FIIs who picked up a stake in Vikas Lifecare include Mauritius-based AG Dynamics Fund.
