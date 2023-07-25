Small-cap stock below ₹10: GG Engineering shares have been in uptrend for the last one month. After remaining under the sell off heat for long, this penny stock of the Indian stock market is trying to come out of the base building mode. In last one month, this small-cap stock below ₹5 has delivered more than 30 per cent return to its shareholders. However, the small-cap stock was under pressure in early morning deals. But, soon after the outbreak of Q1 results 2023, the small-cap stock witnessed strong buying interest and it bounced back from its intraday low by over 5 per cent.

GG Engineering share price today opened upside at ₹1.15 apiece levels. However, the penny stock price around ₹5 soon came under the profit booking pressure and made intraday low of ₹1.12 apiece levels on BSE. But, the stock bounced back strongly from the intraday low and hit intraday high of ₹1.18 apiece, logging more than 5 per cent appreciation from its intraday lows.

Q1 results 2023 of penny stock below ₹ 5

In Q1FY24, the small-cap company has reported around 145 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹18.95 crore against ₹7.78 crore revenue from operations in the corresponding period in previous financial year. Company's EBIDTA surged around 225 per cent YoY in April to June 2023 quarter. In recently ended June 2023 quarter, company's EBIDTA stood at ₹53.02 lakh against ₹16.22 lakh in Q1FY23. Small-cap company's PAT increased by 144.79 per cent from ₹13.84 Lakh in Q1 FY23 to ₹33.88 Lakh in Q1 FY24.

While discussing the Q1 results 2023, the company management said, “Despite the prevailing economic challenges and uncertainties, we are confident in our ability to navigate the landscape and capitalize on opportunities that lie ahead. We will continue expanding our market presence to drive sustained growth and shareholder value. We extend our gratitude to our customers, business partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and trust in our company. Together, we will continue to build on these achievements, steering the company towards a prosperous and rewarding future."

Shares of GG Engineering are available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume is 67,24,699 and around three hours of trade is still left in Tuesday session. The small-cap stock below ₹10 has made 52-week high of ₹3.16 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹0.74 per share. This means, the penny stock around Re 1 is bouncing back from its recent lows.

