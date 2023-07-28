Small-cap stock below ₹10: LIC keeps faith in this penny stock. Do you own?2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹10, has seen a zero return in the past year but has surged 1,350% in the last three years
Small-cap stock below ₹10: Shares of Integra Essentia are under base building mode for more than a year. However, despite delivering zero return in last one year, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India. In fact, it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in India, which is priced below ₹10. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap penny stock surged from around ₹0.39 apiece to ₹5.60 apiece levels, delivering around 1,350 per cent in last three years.
