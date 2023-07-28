comScore
Small-cap stock below 10: Shares of Integra Essentia are under base building mode for more than a year. However, despite delivering zero return in last one year, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India. In fact, it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in India, which is priced below 10. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap penny stock surged from around 0.39 apiece to 5.60 apiece levels, delivering around 1,350 per cent in last three years.

Probably, this could be the reason for big investor like Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has kept its faith in the penny stock despite heavy beating in recent years. As per the shareholding pattern of this small-cap stock with a market cap off near 260 crore, LIC has remained steady in this penny stock during April to June 2023 quarter.

LIC shareholding in Integra Essentia

As per the shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia for Q1FY24, LIC holds 48,59,916 shares of this multibagger penny stock priced around 5. Total paid up capital of LIC in the company is 1.06 per cent. If we look at the Jan-March 2023 shareholding pattern of the small-cap company, LIC use to hold same 1.06 per cent stake in the company. This means, LIC is unmoved by the heavy beating that the multibagger small-cap stock below 10 has received in YTD.

Integra Essentia share price history

In YTD time, this multibagger penny stock has dipped from around 6.85 to 5.60 apiece levels, logging near 20 per cent dip in 2023. In last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has descended from 5.60 to 5.60 per share levels, clocking around 5 per cent dip in this time.

However, in post-Covid rebound, this multibagger penny stock below 1, ascended from 0.39 apiece levels to 5.60 levels in last three years, delivering around 1,350 per cent return to its long term investors.

Integra Essentia Q1 results 2023

In Q1 FY24, the small-cap company reported total income at 56.40 crore, which stood at 55.96 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year. Small-cap company reported over 200 per cent rise in net profit to 18.39 crore against 58.32 lakh in Q1FY23.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
