Small-cap stock below 10: LIC keeps faith in this penny stock. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹10: Shares of Integra Essentia are under base building mode for more than a year. However, despite delivering zero return in last one year, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India. In fact, it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in India, which is priced below ₹10. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap penny stock surged from around ₹0.39 apiece to ₹5.60 apiece levels, delivering around 1,350 per cent in last three years.

