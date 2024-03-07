Small-cap stock below ₹10: Pharma stock Vikas Lifecare hits upper circuit after getting new patent
Small-cap stock under ₹10: The pharma company is in news today for receiving a new patent for Innovative Multi-Layered Plastic Recycling Process
Small-cap stock below ₹10: Shares of Vikas Lifecare is one of the penny stocks listed on the Indian stock market. The small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹961 crore is in the news today for receiving a new patent from the Indian Patent Office for the Innovative Multi-Layered Plastic Recycling Process. The company shared the development with Indian stock market exchanges in an exchange filing. After the spread of this stock market news, Dalal Street bulls started to pump money into the penny stock, which led to no seller in the stock. The small-cap stock below ₹10 hit a 5 percent upper circuit during the morning dealings on Thursday.
