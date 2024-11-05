Small-cap stock below ₹10: SBICAP raises stake in Vishal Fabrics

  • Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below 10: SBICAP Trustee Company Limited has raised stake in Vishal Fabrics by 0.183% to 6.38%

Ujjval Jauhari
Published5 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Stock Market Today: SBI CAP raises stake in Small-cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10: Vishal Fabrics
Stock Market Today: SBI CAP raises stake in Small-cap stock below ₹10: Vishal Fabrics(Reuters)

Stock Market Today: SBICAP Trustee Company Limited has raised stake in Vishal Fabrics, the Small-cap stock below 10.

As per the release by SBICAP Trustee Company Limited, the holding of SBICAP before the acquisition under consideration stood at 12,260,847 shares of Vishal Fabrics which was equivalent to 6.20% stake of SBICAP in Vishal Fabrics.

Also Read | Coal India share price in focus as the stock turns ex-dividend today

However post acquisition of more shares by SBICAP Trustee Company Limited in Vishal Fabrics, the share holding of SBICAP has increased to 12,622,350 or 6.38% stake in Vishal Fabrics.

This means that SBICAP Trustee Company Limited has acquired 3,61503 shares of Vishal Fabrics which is equivalend to addition of 0.183% stake by SBICAP Trustee Company Limited in Vishal Fabrics.

As per the release by SBICAP Trustee Company Limited, it had acquired additional stake in Vishal Fabrics on 31 October 2024.

Also Read | Exide Industries shares fall 5% in 2 days, hit 5-month low post Q2 results

Vishal Fabrics share price opened at 30.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, higher than previous close of 30.05. The Vishal Fabrics share price while saw intraday highs of 30.95 the vishal Fabrics share price also dipped to intraday lows of 29.56.

Also Read | Gold prices dip as investors await US election results, Fed policy decision

Fundraising

Meanwhile in an earlier release on the exchanges Vishal Fabrics had announced raising ) funds through Preferential issue. Vishal Fabrics in its release said that 1,53,00,00,000/- ( 153 crore) is the total issue size. However, as on September 30, 2024, Company has received 25% of the issue size i.e. 38,25,00,000/- ( 7.65/warrant for 5,00,00,000 warrants), as upfront consideration/subscription amount.

Balance 75% ( 22.95/warrant) will be received by Visal Fabrics as and when the conversion option is exercised by the warrant holder to convert warrants into equity shares during the tenure of 18 months of the warrant, said Vishal Fabrics in its release

The Objects of the issue as per Vishal Fabrics is that funds may be used for meeting its working capital requirements, Repayment of Unsecured loans /creditors / secured loans, general corporate purposes and meeting issue related expenses.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock below ₹10: SBICAP raises stake in Vishal Fabrics

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

151.10
12:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.15 (2.82%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.30
12:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-4.75 (-1.67%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.35
12:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.16%)

Tata Motors share price

827.80
12:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.7 (0.45%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,340.00
12:52 PM | 5 NOV 2024
63.3 (4.96%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,335.60
12:35 PM | 5 NOV 2024
15.95 (1.21%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,615.70
12:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-97.05 (-5.67%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,118.00
12:52 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-242.1 (-5.55%)

Torrent Power share price

1,700.75
12:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-96 (-5.34%)

ABB India share price

7,018.60
12:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-343.75 (-4.67%)
More from Top Losers

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

157.45
12:52 PM | 5 NOV 2024
10.05 (6.82%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,340.00
12:52 PM | 5 NOV 2024
63.3 (4.96%)

HFCL share price

125.20
12:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.85 (4.9%)

Redington India share price

197.40
12:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
8.4 (4.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.