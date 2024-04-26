Small-cap stock below ₹10: Standard Capital board to consider dividend, fundraise next week
Penny stock under ₹2: The small-cap company has fixed board of directors meeting on 30th April 2024 i.e. Tuesday next week
Small cap stock below ₹10: The board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is going to consider and approve a special dividend for its eligible shareholders in its upcoming meeting next week. The board of directors of the dividend paying stock may also consider and approve the fundraise proposal in this meeting through the issuance of fresh shares. The small-cap company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the development while sharing the board meeting date, which was fixed on 30th April 2024.
