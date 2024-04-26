Small cap stock below ₹10: The board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Ltd is going to consider and approve a special dividend for its eligible shareholders in its upcoming meeting next week. The board of directors of the dividend paying stock may also consider and approve the fundraise proposal in this meeting through the issuance of fresh shares. The small-cap company informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the development while sharing the board meeting date, which was fixed on 30th April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Standard Capital Markets dividend 2024 The small-cap company informed the Indian stock market bourses about the proposal for dividend payment saying, "With reference to the above-captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform your good office that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Standard Capital Markets Limited (“the Company") is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2024, inter alia to consider the following; 1] To consider the proposal for declaration of special dividend as an interim dividend for the ϐinancial year 2023-24."

"This special dividend is being given in recognition of the unwavering support and trust of its valued shareholders. Their steadfast commitment has been instrumental in propelling the company forward and seizing opportunities with confidence. The company remains dedicated to driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all its stakeholders," the small-cap company added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Standard Capital Markets further informed about the fundraising move. The company said that the board of directors in its meeting on 30th April 2024 would also consider the issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon.

