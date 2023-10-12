Small-cap stock below ₹10 declares fund raise through rights issue. Details here
Small-cap stock has announced to raise fund not exceeding ₹50 crore via issuance of rights issue
Small-cap stock below ₹10: The board of directors of Toyam Sports Ltd has declared fund raise to the tune of ₹50 crore. The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about the fund raise move and said that company would offer rights issue to generate the above-mentioned ₹50 crore fund. In this fund raise programme, the penny stock below ₹10 further informed about the constitution of rights issue committee to proceed with the rights issue. The small-cap company also announced to increse its authorised capital to ₹110 crore.
