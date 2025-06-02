Small-cap stock below ₹100: Balaxi Pharma share price jumps 10% after Q4 results 2025

Shares of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals witnessed a sharp surge on Monday, June 2, even as the company reported a weaker set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25). The stock, which belongs to the small-cap category and trades below ₹100, jumped as much as 14.5 percent during intra-day trade to hit a high of ₹57.24 on the NSE.

In Q4 FY25, the pharmaceutical company reported a widened net loss of ₹117.85 lakh, compared to a net loss of ₹57.52 lakh in the same quarter last year, reflecting continued margin and revenue pressure. Total income during the quarter stood at ₹996.98 lakh, representing a steep year-on-year decline of 37.9 percent from ₹1,606.86 lakh posted in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, Balaxi Pharma's performance also weakened. Total income dropped by 29 percent from ₹1,407.49 lakh reported in Q3 FY25, while bottom-line profitability slipped from a net profit of ₹174.32 lakh in the previous quarter to a loss in Q4 FY25. The company’s financial stress during the quarter is attributed to weaker topline and higher input and operating costs.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, the company managed to stay profitable, reporting a net profit of ₹360.13 lakh — nearly flat when compared to ₹365.04 lakh in FY24, reflecting a marginal year-on-year decline of 1.3 percent. However, the topline shrank, as revenue from operations stood at ₹6,098.82 lakh for FY25, marking a 5.6 percent fall from ₹7,019.60 lakh reported in the previous year.

Other Developments In an interesting development earlier this year, on March 3, significant shareholding changes took place. Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund Limited acquired 45.21 lakh shares (8.19 percent stake) at ₹53 apiece, while Unico Global Opportunities Fund Limited picked up 45.77 lakh shares (8.3 percent stake) at the same price. Meanwhile, MGC Fund Limited and Elala India Opportunities Fund were the sellers of the exact same quantum of shares, offloading their stakes at ₹53 per share. These bulk deals stirred market interest and may have contributed to recent price action.

Stock Performance Despite the one-day rally, Balaxi Pharma’s stock has been underperforming over the longer term. It has lost over 58 percent of its value in the past one year. In May alone, the smallcap stock shed 9 percent, after falling nearly 14 percent in April. It had seen a temporary rebound in March, rising 20 percent, but that came after a long losing streak spanning seven straight months between August 2024 and February 2025.

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals is a healthcare company that specializes in branded formulations backed by intellectual property rights. The company is focused on emerging markets and has a wide product basket spanning multiple therapeutic areas. With a presence across Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean, Balaxi leverages its extensive distribution network to expand its market reach.