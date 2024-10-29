Small-Cap stock below ₹100: BCL Industries shares jump 7% after Q2 results today

  • Stock Market today: Small-Cap stock below 100, BCL Industries shares gained up to 7% during intraday trades on Tuesday after Q2 results today

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Small-Cap stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100: jump after Q2 results today
Stock Market Today: Small-Cap stock below ₹100: jump after Q2 results today

Stock Market today: Small-Cap stock below 100, BCL Industries shares gained up to 7% during intraday trades on Tuesday after Q2 results today

The BCL Industries share price gained that opened at 54.56 on the BSE on Tuesday lower than previous close of 55.51 on Monday. The BCL Industries share price there after went on to rise to 59.35 levels during intraday trades on Tuesday marking almost 7% gains over previous close and almost 9% from intraday lows to intraday highs.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit zooms 665% to ₹1,742 cr; 5 takeaways

The BCL Industries share price that may have corrected in last one month and is trading significantly lower than 1 year high of 86.25 that the scaled in February 2024. However BCL Industries share price still has given good returns as is up 13.54% in last one year.

BCL Industries declared its July-September 2024 quarter performance on Tuesday leading to the gains in the share price

Also Read | JSW Infrastructure share price gains 10% to hit upper circuit post Q2 results

BCL Industries Net profit at 29.87 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter grew more than 50 per cent over 19.67 crore in the Year ago quarter. On Sequential basis also BCL Industries Net profit jumped more than 45% from 20.51 crore reported in the April to June 2024 quarter at the consolidated level.

BCL Industries revenues from operations at 746.13 crore during July- September 2024 quarter also increased 55% over 480.70 crore reported in the Year ago quarter. On the sequential basis also increased 13.4% over 658.21 crore in the year ago quarter.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Picks : SBI, Titan, ITC among 5 stock to buy by Religare Broking

BLC Industries business segments namely oil & Vanaspati and Distillery , both contributed tio the revenue growth while smaller segment of real estate supported.

An agro-processing business with headquarters in India, BCL Industries produces and markets a range of goods and services. these include

Vanaspati and refined oils are produced by BCL Industries, which also extracts solvents and oil from seeds.

Distillery: Extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol, and liquor are all produced and sold by BCL Industries.

Real estate: Residential homes are built by BCL Industries.

BCL Industries is also a rice milling company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-Cap stock below ₹100: BCL Industries shares jump 7% after Q2 results today

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.10
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-3 (-2.04%)

Federal Bank share price

200.70
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
16 (8.66%)

Tata Steel share price

150.05
03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.4%)

Tata Motors share price

843.05
03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-35.65 (-4.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,412.30
03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
859.4 (10.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,233.65
03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
103.05 (9.11%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,829.00
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
267 (4.07%)

City Union Bank share price

176.55
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
4.8 (2.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

343.25
03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-29.5 (-7.91%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

324.15
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-21.55 (-6.23%)

Ksb share price

789.65
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-42.25 (-5.08%)

Maruti Suzuki India share price

11,010.00
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-472.2 (-4.11%)
More from Top Losers

JSW Infrastructure share price

316.00
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
28.5 (9.91%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,233.65
03:41 PM | 29 OCT 2024
103.05 (9.11%)

Federal Bank share price

200.70
03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
16 (8.66%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,193.80
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
90.9 (8.24%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.