Small-Cap stock below ₹100: BCL Industries shares jump 7% after Q2 results today

Stock Market today: Small-Cap stock below ₹100, BCL Industries shares gained up to 7% during intraday trades on Tuesday after Q2 results today

The BCL Industries share price gained that opened at ₹54.56 on the BSE on Tuesday lower than previous close of ₹55.51 on Monday. The BCL Industries share price there after went on to rise to ₹59.35 levels during intraday trades on Tuesday marking almost 7% gains over previous close and almost 9% from intraday lows to intraday highs.

The BCL Industries share price that may have corrected in last one month and is trading significantly lower than 1 year high of ₹86.25 that the scaled in February 2024. However BCL Industries share price still has given good returns as is up 13.54% in last one year.

BCL Industries declared its July-September 2024 quarter performance on Tuesday leading to the gains in the share price

BCL Industries Net profit at ₹29.87 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter grew more than 50 per cent over ₹19.67 crore in the Year ago quarter. On Sequential basis also BCL Industries Net profit jumped more than 45% from ₹20.51 crore reported in the April to June 2024 quarter at the consolidated level.

BCL Industries revenues from operations at ₹746.13 crore during July- September 2024 quarter also increased 55% over ₹480.70 crore reported in the Year ago quarter. On the sequential basis also increased 13.4% over ₹658.21 crore in the year ago quarter.

BLC Industries business segments namely oil & Vanaspati and Distillery , both contributed tio the revenue growth while smaller segment of real estate supported.

An agro-processing business with headquarters in India, BCL Industries produces and markets a range of goods and services. these include

Vanaspati and refined oils are produced by BCL Industries, which also extracts solvents and oil from seeds.

Distillery: Extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol, and liquor are all produced and sold by BCL Industries.

Real estate: Residential homes are built by BCL Industries.

BCL Industries is also a rice milling company.