Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rallied nearly 3% on Wednesday, breaking its four-day losing streak. The small-cap stock surged as much as 2.92% to ₹89.45 apiece on the BSE.

After falling 14% in one week, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares saw a respite rally on January 15, amid bottom fishing. The company is an innovative AIoT solutions provider specializing in AI-based healthcare and technology products.

The gains in the small-cap stock come ahead of its share division date next week. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock split was approved by its shareholders in their meeting held on December 30, 2024.

The company’s board approved a stock split in a 2:1 ratio, meaning one equity share of the multibagger small-cap stock with a face value of ₹2 each will be subdivided into two company shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock split record date is January 20. The company had recently announced the record date for the subdivision of its shares in a regulatory filing. The ‘Record Date’ is for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate benefit, in this case, stock split.

Last week, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced receipt of an order from Discovery Oaks Public School for implementation of its AIOT product Edugenie and Emotifics.

The project involves the deployment of Edugenie and Emotifics, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled edutech product with an order value of ₹1.05 crore, the company said.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Price Trend Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has fallen 26% in one month and more than 63% in the past six months. However, the smallcap stock has jumped 38% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 615% in two years.