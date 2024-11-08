Small-cap stock below ₹100 Brahmaputra Infrastructure gains 14%: Receives LOA for execution of government contracts

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd sahre pricegained 14% during the intraday trades on Friday. Brahmaputra Infrastructure announced receiving a LOA ( Letter of Acceptance) from Telcommunication Consultants India Limited for project execution.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price opened at ₹65.99 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 2 % higher than the previous close of ₹64.51. The Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to scale intraday highs of ₹73.50, marking gains of close to 14%.

Also Read | Indian Hotels share price rises 6% to 1 year high post Q2 results

The Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price though may still be down 3-4% during past one month with pressure on the small cap stocks, however Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price still has given 10-11 % returns to the investors. The 52 week or one year high for Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price stands at ₹114.40, the stock had scaled in the month of June 2024, while 52 week or 1 year low for the share price stands to be at ₹64.80, that Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit almost a year back on 9 November 2024.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited announced on the exchanges having received a LOA ( Letter of Acceptance) from Telcommunication Consultants India Limited ( A Govt of India Enterprise) in the name of Joint Venture Brahmaputra – PKV JV of an total amount Rs. 91.50 Crores.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q2 results today: Here is what analysts expect