Stock Market today: Small-cap stock below ₹100 Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd sahre pricegained 14% during the intraday trades on Friday. Brahmaputra Infrastructure announced receiving a LOA ( Letter of Acceptance) from Telcommunication Consultants India Limited for project execution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price opened at ₹65.99 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 2 % higher than the previous close of ₹64.51. The Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price thereafter gained further to scale intraday highs of ₹73.50, marking gains of close to 14%.

The Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price though may still be down 3-4% during past one month with pressure on the small cap stocks, however Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price still has given 10-11 % returns to the investors. The 52 week or one year high for Brahmaputra Infrastructure share price stands at ₹114.40, the stock had scaled in the month of June 2024, while 52 week or 1 year low for the share price stands to be at ₹64.80, that Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit almost a year back on 9 November 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited announced on the exchanges having received a LOA ( Letter of Acceptance) from Telcommunication Consultants India Limited ( A Govt of India Enterprise) in the name of Joint Venture Brahmaputra – PKV JV of an total amount Rs. 91.50 Crores.

As per the release Brahmaputra Infrastructure the letter of acceptance from the office of Telcommunication Consultants India Limited ( A Govt of India Enterprise for the PKV joint venture is for the the execution of the Contract for Construction of EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) at Aalo, Village (Combo) Distt West Siang, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh & Construction of EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) at Ziro II, Village (Comp) Distt Lower Subansiri, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh - Letter of Acceptance (LOA)- of an total amount Rs.91.50 Crores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}