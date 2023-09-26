Small-cap stock below ₹100 close to life-time high. Do you own?1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹100 today climbed to intraday high of ₹53.90 per share on NSE, around 8% away from life-time high of ₹58.75 apiece
Small-cap stock below ₹100: Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a small-cap company, which is in news these days for capacity expansion. While the small-cap company has hit headlines for strong fundamentals, Salasar Techno Engineering shares are not far behind.
